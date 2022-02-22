Jersey funeral costs rise by £500 in five years
The average funeral cost in Jersey has risen by £500 in the past five years.
The Consumer Council said a basic funeral now costs more than £2,600 on the island, compared to Guernsey where the average cost is £2,300.
Information was gathered from Jersey's three funeral directors - De Gruchys, Maillards and Pitcher & Le Quesne.
Although 66% of people put money aside for their funeral, a third did not make sufficient provision to cover the full cost, the Consumer Council said.
In the UK, funeral costs have seen a "slight reduction" in price.
The Consumer Council's executive officer Tina Langdon said although prices had risen, not all services were necessary.
"You have to remember that you don't have to have a limousine, although we have included it in the funeral costs, but you do require the funeral director to be there and their costs," she said.
"They are trained and experienced and offer support and guidance to families that are grieving and I think that is a very important part of the service they provide."