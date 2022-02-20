BBC News

Footpaths closed in Jersey to protect crapaud toad

Published
Image source, States of Jersey
Image caption,
The Jersey toad is bigger, breeds earlier and uses a different habitat than English toads

Public footpaths have been closed in part of Jersey to protect a rare toad.

The Government of Jersey said the crapaud toad had been disappearing in recent years from the natural areas where it was once common.

It said it had closed paths in Les Landes where they were currently breeding in ponds and puddles.

They asked residents respect the toads, which are a unique British species native to Jersey, by not entering the closed area.

The toads are monitored by a government project.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics