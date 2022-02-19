Jersey children encouraged to audition for Queen's choir
- Published
Jersey school children aged between seven and 11 are being invited to audition for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee choir.
They will perform a specially commissioned Commonwealth song for the lighting of the beacon event in Jersey in June.
The Bailiff of Jersey's office is looking for 60 children to take part.
Conductor, Imogen Nicholls MBE, will lead the choir.
She said: "I'm delighted to have been asked by the Bailiff's office to lead the Queen's Platinum Jubilee choir, this really is an incredible opportunity for young people who love to sing.
"We have planned an eight-week session of rehearsals to make sure that we'll be in fine vocal shape to sing the Commonwealth song."
Those interested are asked to email an audio recording of them singing Happy Birthday alongside their contact details by Friday 4 March.
Successful candidates will receive full training and uniform provided for the event.