Jersey emergency services complete specialist training
Jersey's emergency services have completed their first on-island joint services driving instructor course.
Tutors from the UK came to the island to deliver the course.
It allowed Jersey's emergency service drivers to gain their advanced driving qualification on-island, as opposed to travelling to the UK.
Participants are now qualified to deliver specialist emergency services driver training in Jersey.
Director general for Justice and Home Affairs, Kate Briden, said the newly trained instructors will now be able to "provide a more efficient and effective way to deliver the training".
The course involved 11 candidates, four instructors, a fire engine, ambulance, police car and a Jersey custom and immigrations vehicle.