Jersey reveals plans for Queen's platinum jubilee
Jersey is set to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with five events to immerse islanders in the "historic occasion".
The Government of Jersey and States Assembly are yet to approve a two-day public holiday in June.
The Queen was the first British monarch to mark 70 years of service on 6 February 2022.
The Bailiff of Jersey Mr Timothy Le Cocq said the island had "a lot planned".
The following events include:
Wednesday 1 June
- The Queen's birthday reception at Government House, including a 21-gun salute from the Jersey Militia
Thursday 2 June
- The lighting of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon's held at Glacis Field which will accommodate up to 5,000 members of the public with live music, food and entertainment
Friday 3 June
- Jersey International Motoring Festival Pageant at 11:00 GMT and include a formal march by representatives from all uniformed organisations in Jersey
Saturday 4 June
- Screening of the BBC's special live concert from Buckingham Palace
Sunday 5 June
- Service at the town church, high tea on the high street and a race at Les Landes race course
The Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq, said: "The events were designed to harken back to when people used to get together for national events with street parties and things of that nature.
"They are an opportunity for family and friends to get together, to come into town and have an afternoon tea in a very informal and relaxed way as a way to celebrate this marvellous achievement by the Queen."
Additional highlights include the Queen's green canopy, a photobook highlighting achievements during the Queen's reign, a platinum jubilee medal which will be award to 615 frontline islanders, commemorative coins and commemorative stamps.