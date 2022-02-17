Red weather warning as Storm Eunice set to hit Jersey
A red weather and orange tide warning has been issued by Jersey Met Office ahead of Storm Eunice.
Gale force 10 winds and tides of more than 10 metres are set to hit Jersey early on Friday.
Victoria Avenue will be closed between 07:00 and 09:00 GMT as wind forces peak from 08:00 until 13:00 GMT.
The Government of Jersey has advised islanders to keep away from coastal areas to avoid risk of harm.
It also advised islanders to ensure personal property was either brought indoors or tied down and secured.
Brace yourselves for #StormEunice which is set to bring westerly gales widely across the Channel Islands on Friday with some very strong gusts. The strongest winds will occur between 8am and 1pm on Friday so it would be worth securing any loose items in the garden before then.
Large amounts of debris and waves are expected to crash over sea walls on the easterly, southern and westerly coastal roads.
Liberty Bus services are set to run as normal, but islanders are advised to expect travel delays due to temporary road closures and the weather.
Condor Ferries has cancelled its sailings for Friday and Saturday.