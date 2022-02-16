Covid: More couples marry in Jersey in 2021 than in 2020
The number of couples getting married in Jersey rose sharply in 2021, reflecting the number of ceremonies delayed due to the pandemic.
There were 437 marriages in 2021, compared with 184 in 2020, according to the annual statement from the Superintendent Registrar.
The statement also revealed the most popular baby's names, with Arthur and Sienna taking the top spots.
The number of births in Jersey in 2021 was 890 - 27 more than in 2020.
Of the 827 deaths registered in Jersey in 2021, 45 deaths were registered with Covid-19 recorded on the death registration, one more than the previous year.
Superintendent Registrar Claire Follain said: "This latest report has given us an insight into how much the pandemic has affected islander's life events.
"It has been interesting to see that there has been a significant increase weddings in 2021 compared to 2020, and that numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels."
On Thursday, it was announced that more population data will be collected in Jersey to inform future government decisions.