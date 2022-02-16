BBC News

Covid: More couples marry in Jersey in 2021 than in 2020

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
More than 400 couples got married in 2021

The number of couples getting married in Jersey rose sharply in 2021, reflecting the number of ceremonies delayed due to the pandemic.

There were 437 marriages in 2021, compared with 184 in 2020, according to the annual statement from the Superintendent Registrar.

The statement also revealed the most popular baby's names, with Arthur and Sienna taking the top spots.

The number of births in Jersey in 2021 was 890 - 27 more than in 2020.

Image caption,
The annual statement provides an insight into key life events on the island

Of the 827 deaths registered in Jersey in 2021, 45 deaths were registered with Covid-19 recorded on the death registration, one more than the previous year.

Superintendent Registrar Claire Follain said: "This latest report has given us an insight into how much the pandemic has affected islander's life events.

"It has been interesting to see that there has been a significant increase weddings in 2021 compared to 2020, and that numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels."

On Thursday, it was announced that more population data will be collected in Jersey to inform future government decisions.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.