Havre des Pas reopens two weeks ahead of schedule
A road in Jersey that has been closed for resurfacing work since 10 January has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule.
Havre des Pas, in St Helier, reopened to motorists on Monday afternoon.
The project was halted at the end of January due to technical problems, but resumed shortly after.
Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure, thanked motorists for their patience.
He said: "I'm really pleased to see the completion of this work well ahead of the original schedule.
"Thank you to the team for their committed work on site since the start of the year, and for getting motorists home a little earlier than they might have expected this evening."
The government said weather conditions and full 24-hour road closures helped complete the resurfacing work early.