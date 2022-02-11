Covid causes Condor to run freight only service
Passenger services on a Condor ferry have been disrupted due to a staff Covid outbreak.
The Condor Commodore Clipper will run as freight only for Friday and Saturday.
Staff sickness leaves it below the minimum legal number of employees required to run the passenger service.
Services are affected between Portsmouth, Jersey and Guernsey, but high-speed sailings are available from Poole for affected passengers.
Essential food supplies from Portsmouth remain unaffected.
John Napton, CEO at Condor Ferries, said the situation was "frustrating for all involved".
He said: 'We apologise to passengers affected but we wanted to act decisively and clearly as soon as the risk to the sailings had been highlighted.
"These actions also demonstrate our long term commitment to maintaining the essential food and medical supply chain to the islands."