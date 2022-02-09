Jersey published Covid data reduced as restrictions phased out

BBC News

The States of Jersey will no longer publish certain information on Covid cases as restrictions are phased out.

The government said the move followed announcements on 28 January, which included changes to border restrictions and contact tracing within schools.

It said it would no longer publish information on positive infections from people arriving in Jersey or direct contacts of active cases.

The States plans to phase out all Covid restrictions by March.

