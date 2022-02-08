BBC News

Jersey's chief minister tests positive for coronavirus

Mr Le Fondre encouraged islanders to apply for free LFT kits to "keep those around you safe"

Jersey's chief minister has tested positive for coronavirus on a lateral flow test (LFT).

Senator John le Fondre said he was isolating at home and would attend the sittings of the States of Jersey virtually this week.

Mr Le Fondre revealed his positive test on Twitter on Monday evening, urging islanders to take regular LFTs.

In Jersey, more than 2,300 people have Covid-19 and 23 are being treated in hospital.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister attended a virtual meeting between ministers from Jersey and Guernsey to discuss their shared interested in sea links, covering issues like resilience and capacity.

