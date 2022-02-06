Jersey sends platinum jubilee congratulations to Queen
The Bailiff of Jersey has sent a message of congratulations to the Queen for her platinum jubilee.
Timothy Le Cocq said the message to mark 70 years of her ascending to the throne was on behalf of all islanders.
The Queen will arrive at that milestone on Sunday, becoming the first British monarch to do so.
Churches and bell ringers in Jersey are due to celebrate the occasion of the Queen's accession by ringing bells at 12:00 GMT on Sunday for 15 minutes.
Mr Le Cocq said he was "honoured to have been able to mark this momentous occasion by extending the island's well-wishes to Her Majesty, on the day which is such a significant milestone in her reign and our history".
