Jersey man assaulted and robbed at home
- Published
Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted and robbed in his home.
The attack occurred at about 03:00 GMT on Friday, at the top of Old St John's Road, near to the junction of New St John's Road.
An unknown person entered the house and assaulted the elderly man, before stealing £6,300 in cash from his bedside drawer, police said.
The victim sustained facial injuries and is in hospital receiving treatment.
States of Jersey Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
