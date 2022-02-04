Long Covid clinic to open in Jersey
A new clinic aimed at supporting people in Jersey living with long Covid will open on Monday at the General Hospital's outpatients department.
GPs on the island are referring patients with continuing symptoms to the service.
Since the pandemic began, more than 350 islanders reported symptoms of long Covid four weeks after infection, with 150 still with symptoms 12 weeks later.
Clinical Lead Dr Matt Doyle said treatment for long Covid was essential.
Symptoms of long Covid include extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, chest pain or tightness and problems with memory and concentration.
He said: "Treatment for long Covid has been under discussion since the beginning of this pandemic, and I am grateful that the collaboration between Public Health and Health and Community Services has led to this vital service being made accessible to Islanders.
"I would encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of long Covid to contact their GP in the first instance, and we will do all we can to ensure islanders get the right support."
Patients already being seen by a specialist for their symptoms will continue their treatment and investigations, and the hospital will liaise with clinics regarding existing patients if required.