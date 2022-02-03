Jersey Opera House to remain closed until 2023
Jersey Opera House will remain closed until June 2023 due to the complexity of renovation work.
The Grade II listed building closed in March 2020 and was due to reopen in summer 2022.
The Government of Jersey said a review had led to a "revised timescale for the renovation".
The delay means £2.2m will no longer be provided by the Fiscal Stimulus Fund, and instead money will be allocated from alternative sources.
'Frustrating'
Deputy Kirsten Morel, assistant minister with responsibility for arts, said he was "truly sorry".
He said: "Until now, the work had been scheduled based on estimates, but now that experts have been able to fully review the condition surveys against the proposed schedule of works, we have a much clearer idea of the necessary timeframe.
"There's no doubt that this situation is frustrating for all islanders, and particularly those engaged in the performing arts, but the positive element of this news is that the new timescale comes with greater certainty.
"The building's health and safety issues have accumulated over time and while the closure is frustrating, it is the only way to undertake the work and ensure we have a fantastic theatre for the long term."
Chair of Jersey Opera House Board Limited Pierre Horsfall said: "It is some comfort that this disruption will result in us taking charge of a building which is fit for purpose, and that we will have a clear agreement between government and the board for the lease and ongoing maintenance of the building."