Vaccine offered to vulnerable 5-11 year olds in Jersey
Vulnerable children, aged five to 11, will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, the Government of Jersey has announced.
These children, in a clinical at risk group, will be offered two paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, eight weeks apart.
The deputy medical officer for health, Dr Ivan Muscat said an "extensive assessment of the risks and benefits" had been carried out.
Parents will receive a letter and leaflet from the vaccination team.
The vaccines will also be offered to children who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised.
On Friday the Government of Jersey announced all coronavirus restrictions in the island would be phased out by March.
'Increased risk'
Dr Muscat said children with underlying health conditions are at an "increased risk" and parents should "seriously consider getting their child vaccinated".
However, he said the majority of children aged between five and 11 "are at a lower risk of developing serious illness".
The vaccines will be given by nurses in the General Hospital to create a more private and friendly environment.
Further advice for other children aged between five and 11 will be released by the JCVI in due course.