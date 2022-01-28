All Jersey Covid restrictions to end by 31 March
- Published
The Government of Jersey will phase out all Covid restrictions by March, with mandatory mask wearing ending on Tuesday.
From 31 March, it will no longer be mandatory to isolate if you have Covid.
Working from home will no longer be advised, and businesses will not have to collect contact details from 1 February.
Jersey's government said it was dropping restrictions due to the high number of recoveries from Covid.
It said vaccinations have helped particularly vulnerable groups, with over 88% of over 50s triple vaccinated.
From 7 February, all requirements under the safer travel policy will be suspended, such as filling out a travel form, and contact tracing will be replaced with voluntary self notification of contacts.
PCR testing for positive lateral flow tests will continue.
From 31 March, isolating with Covid will no longer be mandatory, but self assessment will be recommended though symptom checking and with use of LFTs.
Daily LFT testing will continue for schools, and students will be asked not to attend if they are symptomatic or Covid positive.
Deputy medical officer for health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "The past two years have been about managing the unpredictable nature of Covid-19 and implementing measures to keep islanders safe, while trying to remain proportionate at all times.
"It is vital that islanders keep up to date with their vaccination schedule, regularly use LFT tests and continue to follow Public Health guidance.
"All of these responses remain in place, and we must maintain good vaccination protection despite very many measures being de-escalated, to ensure we continue to move in the right direction."