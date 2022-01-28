Jersey adopts same changes to Highway Code as UK
- Published
Changes to the Highway Code will come into effect in Jersey this weekend in line with the UK.
Revisions include significant changes, giving users such as pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders greater priorities on the road.
Vehicles must give at least 1.5m (4.9ft) space when overtaking cyclists, and 2m (6.5ft) for horses.
The UK government says the new rules will enhance safety for all road users, particularly those most at risk.
Vehicles and other road users must give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross at road junctions, and are not allowed to cut across vulnerable users when exiting a junction.
Cyclists are also advised to ride in the middle of the road to make themselves more visible, allowing vehicles to overtake when it is safe.
Active Travel Commissioner for England, former Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman, said: "It shouldn't take bravery to cross a road or ride to school with kids, but sometimes it feels that way.
"These changes to the Highway Code clarify our responsibility to each other and simply reinforce what good road users already do."