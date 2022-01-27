Jersey General Hospital reopens to visitors
- Published
Jersey's General Hospital will reopen to visitors from Thursday evening after a fortnight of restrictions.
Islanders were prevented from visiting after a small number of people visited the hospital with Covid symptoms.
The restrictions have been lifted due to the decrease of coronavirus circulating in the community.
Visitors are encouraged to take an LFT before entering the hospital or any alt mental health wards.
Those visiting have been asked to observe the following guidelines:
- Only two named visitors permitted per patient at different times (exemption for end of life care)
- Visitors must not be subject to self-isolation requirements or have Covid symptoms
- Strictly adhere to hand hygiene and wear facemasks at all times
Deputy chief nurse Claire Thompson said: "We know that having visitors makes a huge difference to our patients.
"Our staff across HCS have done an amazing job and I thank them all for all they have done and continue to do for patients."
The reintroduction of visitors will be kept under review.