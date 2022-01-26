Wildlife and habitat work begins at new Jersey skate park site
Work to benefit wildlife and improve habitats has started at the site of Jersey's new skate park.
The ecological plans for the site at Les Quennevais were a condition of the planning application.
The work by the government includes enhancement of wider woodland habitat, removal of invasive species, planting of native trees and the installation of bird, bat and squirrel boxes.
A 10-year management plan has also been developed.
The States said the work would help to ensure the continued growth and protection of wildlife and natural habitats in the area.
The new skate park is due to open to the public in the summer.
Deputy Hugh Raymond previously told a planning meeting the States was also "committed" to a second proposed skate park at South Hill.
