Jersey islanders encouraged to stand for 2022 election
- Published
A five-month campaign has been launched to encourage islanders in Jersey to stand for this year's election.
Leaflets have been delivered to all households with details on how to vote, register and how to stand for election.
Several changes have been made to the electoral process, including the removal of the senator role and changes to postal voting.
A candidate has to submit their nomination form between the 11 and 13 May.
In 2021, several changes to the election process were agreed by the States Assembly, which were sanctioned by the Privy Council last week:
- Senator role will no longer exist
- Eight new deputy roles will be part of the 49-person States Assembly
- Nine electoral districts established for the election of deputies
- Changes to the nomination process. Nominations meeting no longer exist - instead a candidate must submit a nomination form and declaration to the electoral administrator of the district or parish they are running for
- The Jersey Electoral Authority will oversee the election process
- Postal voting will be available to all islanders, whether on-island for the election or not
- 'None of the above' will be on the ballot papers for roles where the number of candidates is the same as or less than the number of positions available, meaning nobody will be elected unopposed
- Nominations will be published on vote.je after the deadline, instead of immediately
Jenny O'Brien, head of digital and public engagement, said: "We are delighted to introduce new online and physical resources, which we hope will empower all islanders to make their voice heard and vote, either in person on 22 June, or in advance by postal voting.
"With less than five months to go, we encourage everyone to take the first step of finding out which electoral district they are in, registering to vote, and considering the issues they care about the most ahead of candidate hustings."