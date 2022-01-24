BBC News

Dogs must be kept on leads at Grantez after pregnant ewe dies

The sheep at Grantez help keep the grass from being overgrown and limit the spread of the invasive bracken

The National Trust has said dogs must be kept on leads at Grantez after a pregnant ewe died last week.

John Le Masurier, who rents the field at Grantez, St Ouen, said owners should know where their dogs are at all times.

"It's a natural thing for a dog to chase animals, so you have got to be cautious and aware of it," he said.

The National Trust, which owns the field, said new signage will be installed.

Mr Le Masurier says he loses, on average, one pregnant ewe this way every year

The trust said: "As a popular site for walking, dog walking and picnics, the trust has tried to maintain public access, to these agricultural fields, whilst they have been grazed, by asking dog owners to ensure their pets are fully under control.

"Unfortunately, some dog owners are not affectively controlling their dogs, which is why the trust is now insisting that all dogs at Grantez are kept on a lead at all times."

