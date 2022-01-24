Dogs must be kept on leads at Grantez after pregnant ewe dies
- Published
The National Trust has said dogs must be kept on leads at Grantez after a pregnant ewe died last week.
John Le Masurier, who rents the field at Grantez, St Ouen, said owners should know where their dogs are at all times.
"It's a natural thing for a dog to chase animals, so you have got to be cautious and aware of it," he said.
The National Trust, which owns the field, said new signage will be installed.
The trust said: "As a popular site for walking, dog walking and picnics, the trust has tried to maintain public access, to these agricultural fields, whilst they have been grazed, by asking dog owners to ensure their pets are fully under control.
"Unfortunately, some dog owners are not affectively controlling their dogs, which is why the trust is now insisting that all dogs at Grantez are kept on a lead at all times."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.