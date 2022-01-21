Highest inflation rate for three years at 3.8% in Jersey
The inflation rate is at its highest in three years, the Government of Jersey has revealed.
During the 12 months to December 2021, the Retail Price Index (RPI) which reflects the cost of living increased by 3.8%.
RPI, the main measure of inflation in the island, measures the average change in prices of goods and services purchased by households.
In Guernsey over the same time period, prices grew by more than 4%.
Analysis by Freddie Miller, Political Reporter for BBC Jersey
If you live in Jersey, you've probably been involved in a conversation about how expensive it is.
And now, we discover the cost of living has increased yet further.
For those already questioning whether they can afford to continue living here, this is another blow.
But it's worth pointing out inflation in Jersey is currently lower than in both the UK and Guernsey.
What isn't clear, though, is whether that means Jersey has avoided the worst of the pressures we're seeing elsewhere - or if the storm hasn't yet reached the island's shores.