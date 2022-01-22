Jersey man plans to walk every lane on the island for charity
A Jersey man plans to walk 350 miles of every road in the island to raise money for the JSPCA and Autism Jersey.
Tim Ringsdore wants to raise funds in a different way, and aims to raise a minimum of £1,000 for each charity.
All islanders, including dog walkers, are invited to join in and discover a part of Jersey they might not have explored before.
Mr Ringsdore said his challenge will help raise money and encourage islanders to discover the local lanes.
He said: "I'm a Jerseyman and yet I haven't walked every road, if there's one thing that the last two years has taught us, it's that getting out into the fresh air and experiencing our natural environment is good for our physical and mental health.
"Both the JSPCA and Autism Jersey are very important local charities that I try to support in any way I can, and I'm really looking forward to raising money for them, but more importantly raising awareness of the great work they do."