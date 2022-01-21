Covid: Day five lateral flow test for positive cases
Fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid will be able to start lateral flow testing for early release from day five under new rules.
Ministers have agreed to update the policy for positive cases which will allow islanders to start lateral flow testing earlier in their isolation.
Non-fully vaccinated islanders can start lateral flow testing from day seven of isolation.
Children aged 11 and under can begin lateral flow testing from day five.
This decision follows advice from Public Health in consultation with the Scientific Technical Analytical Cell (STAC) and comes into effect immediately.
The Contact Tracing Service will update those currently isolating after a positive test with the changes.
Both fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated islanders will be able to leave isolation early if they are symptom-free and have two negative LFT results in a row, at least 24 hours apart in line with their vaccine status days.
Infection risk
It is also required that the two negative test results have been submitted on the testing portal.
Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "Current evidence shows that viral infection reduces quicker in those who are fully vaccinated, and the risk of spreading the virus to others is highest at the start of infection or just after the onset of infection.
"Therefore, it is appropriate that fully vaccinated islanders are able to start testing themselves from day five whereas those who are not fully vaccinated may start testing themselves from day seven".
It is expected a further announcement on the easing of more restrictions will be made soon.