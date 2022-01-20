BBC News

Apprenticeship scheme for Jersey care leavers launched

The ‘Apprenticeships First’ strategy will focus on offering apprenticeships to all care leavers

A new strategy from the States of Jersey will guarantee anyone leaving care in the island an apprenticeship and a permanent job at the end of it.

The aim was to inspire school leavers to work in the public service and apply for apprenticeships, a spokesman said.

Successful apprentices would be paid in line with the Jersey living wage.

Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré said it would help create a skilled future workforce and ensure the public sector attracts and keeps local staff.

He said: "At the end of 2021, the States Employment Board agreed to adopt an 'Apprenticeships First' Strategy.

"Under the Strategy, all roles which are Civil Service Grade 6 and below will be automatically considered for apprenticeships.

"We will focus on offering apprenticeships to school leavers, and all care leavers will be guaranteed an apprenticeship - and a permanent role - at the end of the programme.

"This will allow us to create a skilled workforce for the future, and ensure that we attract, retain, and develop the best on-Island talent."

