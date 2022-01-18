Funeral to 'honour' Channel Islands broadcaster Gary Burgess
The funeral of renowned Channel Islands broadcaster Gary Burgess is being held.
The 46-year-old, known for his 30-year career in the media, died at Jersey Hospice on New Year's Day after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.
His funeral is being held at the St Helier Methodist Centre in Jersey from 11:30 GMT and also live streamed.
"We loved, we laughed and we lived - and that means more to me than I can ever hope to put into words," said his husband, Alan.
In a pre-recorded message played at the funeral on Tuesday he admitted it was not love at first site, but they "quickly became utterly entwined in each other's lives".
"I will remember him most for just being him."
A candle-lit vigil was held in memory of Mr Burgess earlier in the month.
Reverend Tony Morling described Mr Burgess as a "journalist and a campaigner for change" and someone "who had time to listen and listen well".
The service began with a moment of quiet before a short prayer and the Lord's Prayer.
In the opening remarks Mr Morling said: "We are all here because Gary has influenced our lives for the better... and many owe him a debt of gratitude."
An online fundraiser has already raised more than £4,000, which will be donated to his favourite charities.
Who was Gary Burgess?
The Manchester-born broadcaster began his career at Radio Wave in Blackpool in 1992, leaving nine years later having been a newsreader, breakfast show presenter and programme controller and having set the record for the longest radio show after staying on air for 76 hours to raise millions for charity.
He worked for several media organisations on the Channel Islands, including Jersey radio station Channel 103 radio, the Jersey Evening Post and BBC Radio Guernsey, before joining ITV Channel TV in May 2011 in the Guernsey newsroom and moving to Jersey in March 2012.
He was presented with the Silver-Seal award by the Bailiff of Jersey for his journalism in 2020 and named Community Champion of the Year at the Jersey Evening Post's Pride of Jersey Awards.
He was nominated as journalist of the year at the Royal Television Society Awards in 2021.
He and his husband Alan, whom he married in 2018, were the first in Jersey to convert their civil partnership into a marriage, with their marriage certificate being number one on the conversion register.
A variety of music was performed at the funeral including 'God Only Knows' by the Beach Boys sung by Piers Alexander.
Alistair Clarke who worked with Mr Burgess at Radio Wave described him as his "best friend".
Working as a presenter and producer, Mr Burgess was "incredibly humble" and "a natural", said Karen Rankine who worked with Mr Burgess at ITV.
She said she was "truly privileged and blessed to have you as a colleague and a friend".
A video was also played at the funeral on Tuesday showcasing snapshots of his career.
The congregation left the Methodist Centre to Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley.