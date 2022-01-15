BBC News

Vaccine status of Covid patients in Jersey hospitals to be published

A previous report found unvaccinated people were three times more likely to get Covid-19

A report on the vaccination status of adults who end up in hospital as a result of Covid-19 is to be published.

The figures will relate to Jersey patients who were in hospital between July and December 2021.

It follows a report published last week into the vaccination status of Covid -positive islanders.

That report showed that unvaccinated people are about three times more likely to test positive for Covid-19 than those who are double vaccinated.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "Making important data available to Islanders in an open and transparent way is a priority.

"However, as with all reports that are published which contain the medical data of Islanders, we must ensure that confidentiality and the privacy of patients is not breached."

