Jersey extends support for businesses impacted by Covid
- Published
More businesses in Jersey will be able to claim financial support from the co-funded payroll scheme for December and this month.
The scheme will be extended to include restaurants, bars, coffee shops, taxis, entertainment and sole traders.
The co-funded payroll scheme was established in 2020 to subsidise the payrolls of businesses and self-employed islanders during the pandemic.
Treasury and Resources Minister Deputy Susie Pinel agreed to the extension.
She said: "When the scheme came to an end late last year, we gave a commitment that we would review it if public health measures meant that businesses required additional support.
"We have listened to the representations and have agreed that expanding the scheme to include these additional sectors is supportive."
Businesses will be able to claim up to £1,250 per employee if their income in December fell by more than 20% in comparison to December 2019.
Sectors including retail and hairdressing have not been added to the scheme as the Council of Ministers wanted more information to understand the impact restrictions have had on them.