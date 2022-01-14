Jersey ministers surprised by Guernsey's ferry purchase
- Published
The decision by the States of Guernsey to buy a ferry was "unexpected" according to the Government of Jersey.
Condor Ferries said it did not know which routes it would serve if the States of Guernsey bought a new ferry, but it would come to Jersey.
The States of Guernsey said it would spend up to £20m on a new vessel to make sea links more reliable.
A Condor spokesman said it would make more decisions about where the new ferry would sail once it was bought.
Minister for Economic Development in Jersey, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said the two islands had been in discussions about how to make sea links more reliable.
He said: "Improving the resilience and reliability of our sea links is a key priority for Jersey so a potential addition to the fleet is welcome.
"While Guernsey's announcement was unexpected, discussions remain ongoing and we will continue working together to find the best solution for the islands."