Four arrested over stabbing in Jersey released on bail
Four males who were arrested in relation to a stabbing near St Helier on Sunday have been released on bail while enquiries continue.
An 18-year-old man was found behind a shop on Le Geyt road with stab wounds and is now recovering from surgery in Southampton.
Two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested following the incident.
Anyone who might have information is asked to contact the police on 612612.
