Covid: Recovered case policy reintroduced in Jersey
- Published
People in Jersey who have recovered from a Covid infection within 28 days are being classed as a Recently Recovered Previous Positive (RP) cases.
The government said the reintroduced policy meant asymptomatic RPs would not be classed as direct contacts.
Health bosses said the move would also help prevent "unnecessary disruption at the border and on-island".
They added they would continue to monitor the situation but the RP period could return to 90 days.
'Policies to adapt'
The government said the change, under the safer travel policy, meant asymptomatic passengers who declared and had evidence of testing positive in the 28 days before arrival would not be required to have a PCR test on arrival and isolate.
However, anyone who tested positive within 10 days, or had symptoms, has been told to not travel to Jersey.
Anyone with new symptoms of Covid after recovering from a previous infection must isolate and arrange a PCR test, they added.
Any positive result following new symptoms would be treated as a new infection, the government said.
Deputy medical officer for health Dr Ivan Muscat said the change "will reduce the risk of inactive viruses leading to unnecessary disruption at the border and on-island".
He said: "We will continue to monitor the developing situation in Jersey, and as such policies are likely to continue to adapt.
"We may return to the 90-day period when, as anticipated, Omicron has been dominant for a sufficient period of time and we have more information."