Jersey's housing crisis blamed on 'ineffective government'
- Published
The outgoing chairman of Jersey Homes Trust claims islanders have been failed by the government.
Michael Van Neste said too much bureaucracy and ineffective government had caused poverty and despair.
The trust is the largest independent housing association in Jersey and it owns and manages 835 homes spread across 24 estates.
Mr Van Neste said the government allowed the island to "sleepwalk" into a housing crisis.
He said: "I've been doing the job for 26 years and it's a great disappointment to me to see that things in the housing realm are in a worse state than when I took on the job.
"I should be leaving with a sense of 'job well done', some sort of satisfaction, but I'm leaving with a sense of disappointment."
The BBC has approached Jersey's government for comment.