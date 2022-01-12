Jersey stabbing: Fourth teenager arrested
A fourth person has been arrested by police in Jersey in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.
An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds near St Helier and is currently recovering after surgery in Southampton.
On Tuesday police said they had arrested three males, aged 16, 17 and 18.
On Wednesday police said they had also arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the incident.
Anyone who might have seen anything in the area between 22:00 and 23:00 (GMT) is asked to contact the police.
Police said all four males were being held in police custody.