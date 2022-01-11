Three arrested after alleged stabbing in Jersey
Police have arrested three people after an 18-year-old was found with stab wounds on Sunday.
Officers found the man near a shop in Le Geyt near St Helier and airlifted him to Southampton for treatment.
He is said to be recovering after having several hours of surgery.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen anything in the area between 22:00 and 23:00 (GMT) to get in touch.
A 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested in relation to the incident.
Anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage has also been asked to contact the police.
Police have put on extra patrols around the area after the incident and said they were working with key partners to reassure the community.