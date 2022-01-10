Teenager stabbed in Le Geyt, Jersey
- Published
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Jersey, police said.
Officers were called to the Le Geyt area of St Helier on Sunday just before 23:00 (GMT) where they found the victim in a parking area behind a shop.
He was conscious and talking and taken to hospital locally before being transferred to Southampton for further treatment.
Police described it as an "isolated incident".
A spokesperson said: "Officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days and are working with key partners to offer some reassurance to the community."
Witnesses or anyone who has CCTV of the area is asked to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.