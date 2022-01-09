BBC News

Jersey candlelit vigil for broadcaster Gary Burgess

Many mourners had been moved by his charity work and campaigning

Candles have been lit at a vigil in memory of Channel Islands journalist Gary Burgess.

The reporter died on New Year's Day at Jersey Hospice at the age of 46, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2020.

Many mourners had been moved by his charity work and campaigning, including cancer survivor Sandra Teixeira.

She met Mr Burgess at Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey and said he had "touched so many people's lives".

Gary Burgess was known for his extensive media work over a 30-year career

She added: "He was such as inspirational person so I wanted to be here.

"He was just such an amazing person and will be missed."

Cheyenne O'Connor, who organised the vigil, said: "He meant the world to me, he was always positive.

"No-one will ever forget his name, and I'm glad so many people have turned out to pay their respects to him."

Mourners lit candles in memory of Mr Burgess who had been diagnosed with cancer

