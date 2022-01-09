Jersey charity worker says migrants camps a 'mess'
- Published
A Jersey woman who spent Christmas and the New Year supporting migrants has described the conditions of camps in France as a "mess".
Jo Fry, 52, travelled to camps in Calais and Dunkirk where she worked with the aid organisation Care 4 Calais.
At the camps she distributed aid from a warehouse to people from countries including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
"The camps are a mess, living conditions are awful," she said.
Many tents at makeshift camps had been broken in raids by the authorities and there was little sanitation, she said.
She distributed food, blankets and tents to people and a group of Kurdish men danced to music she played.
"It was kind of beautiful that they had the ability to do stuff like that and they are so resistant to their circumstances," she added.
She is planning to return in the spring with the organisation Mobile Refugee Support.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk