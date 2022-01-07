Covid-19: Unvaccinated 'three times more likely' to get virus in Jersey
Unvaccinated people are about three times more likely to test positive for Covid-19 than those who are double vaccinated, a Jersey report says.
Prof Peter Bradley said he hoped the evidence would "encourage more islanders" to get vaccinated.
Figures in the report were in line with those from other jurisdictions, the director of public health added.
On Friday, it was also announced children were included in the lateral flow home testing programme.
'Keep our island safe'
Prof Bradley said the information from the report was "particularly important as we move through the fourth wave and continue to fight the pandemic".
The report, which showed the vaccine status of positive Covid-19 cases in Jersey between July and November 2021, did not include the status of patients in hospital with the virus due to confidentiality reasons, the Government of Jersey said.
Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services, said he hoped the data "re-emphasises our strong recommendation to all islanders aged 12 and over to get vaccinated against Covid-19".
The government also announced children and young people would now be included in the island's lateral flow testing home programme.
Parents have been asked to ensure their children test twice a week and log the results online to keep schools and nurseries safe.
Rachel Williams, director of testing and tracing, said: "We are delighted that so many islanders are testing themselves regularly.
"This is helping to identify positive cases quickly, which helps to keep our island safe and keep services running."