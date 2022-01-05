Covid measures reintroduced in Jersey schools
- Published
Covid measures have been reintroduced in Jersey's schools this week.
Staff in all educational settings and secondary school students must wear a face mask indoors, including during lesson time.
Pupils and staff have also been asked to take a lateral flow test before returning to school.
The government said all policies would continue to be discussed and kept under review alongside education boards STAC and CAM.
A number of CO2 monitors have been distributed and are currently being used in schools.
All headteachers have also been required to update their risk assessments and workplace safety plans to coincide with the new regulations.
Staff returning to school and childcare sectors were also offered a PCR test before the beginning of term as a precaution.
Due to the impact of Covid staff absences, three secondary schools have required some year groups to remain at home and to learn online.
These include:
- Les Quennevais Year 8 and Year 9 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)
- Le Rocquier Year 8, (Wednesday), Year 9 (Thursday) and possibly Year 10 (Friday)
- Grainville - Year 7 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Samarés School Nursery
Children and Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden said the safety of the community is "paramount in our decision making".
He said: "We knew it was going to be a difficult start for schools and colleges as Covid continues to impact our island, and I'm grateful to officers who have worked with school and college leaders to monitor and assess the situation.
"We will continue to review the situation daily with health officials."
