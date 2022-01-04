Online book of condolence for Gary Burgess
- Published
An online book of condolence for Channel Islands broadcaster and journalist Gary Burgess has been set up for people to pay their respects.
He died on New Year's Day at Jersey Hospice at the age of 46.
He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2020.
In a message written for release after his death, he said he had had the "luckiest life" and wished his final words to be "thank you".
Alistair Clarke, who first met Burgess at a radio station in Blackpool, and went on to become a close friend, said: "If you pick out a word, Gary was happy, happy with everything.
"He was happy with how his life had turned out and the choices he made, and of course his life with his partner Alan, and just everything he'd been given the opportunity to do."
ITV Channel presenter Clare Burton said: "We both appeared in the Jersey version of Strictly Come Dancing and Gary was doing this sort of breakdancing and interpretive modern dance, and we just had such a laugh.
"He just had us absolutely cracking up all the time, and those images will always stick in my mind."
His colleagues at ITV Channel have created the online book.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk