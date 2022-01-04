Covid-19: Masks mandatory in most indoor public spaces in Jersey
Wearing a mask in Jersey is now mandatory in most indoor public places for people over 12 years old.
Jersey's government is also recommending people work from home as much as they can amid "very high levels of infection of Covid-19".
Anyone not wearing a mask in a mandatory setting without a reasonable excuse could be fined up to £1,000.
Jersey has 2,616 active cases of Covid-19 according to the latest data.
The new rules on mask wearing include shops, supermarkets, banks, post offices and petrol stations.
Public and private hire transport, including in buses and taxis, are also included.
Isolation rules for some travellers have been updated as well.
Islanders are being asked to isolate if they have symptoms and get a PCR test.
They are also being urged to use lateral flow tests before meeting other people, going to gatherings, events and visiting health and care settings.
