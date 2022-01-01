New Year Honours: Environmental and disability campaigner made MBE
A campaigner has been made an MBE for his environmental and disability charity work in Jersey.
Jim Hopley, who retired in 2011, was recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
His work included service to Jersey National Park and Jersey Cheshire Home, which cares for adults with physical disabilities.
He said he was glad to have given "something back" since moving to the island in 1979.
Mr Hopley - who stepped down as CEO of the Channel Islands' Co-operative Society in 2011 - has been a long-standing champion of disability, environmental and food provenance issues.
Since retirement, he has chaired a variety of organisations on the island, including Jersey National Park, Jersey Cheshire Home, Jersey Disability Partnership, and Genuine Jersey.
He acts as Jersey Chamber of Commerce's special advisor on matters relating to sustainable business and the voluntary and community sector, and sits on a "multitude of committees and boards", the chamber said.
Speaking about the MBE award, for services to the community, Mr Hopley said: "I really see it as a recognition of the causes that I've been fighting for for a considerable time now, and the support I've had in those battles from lots of other volunteers and colleagues, but also from officers, from paid officers in some areas - it's been absolutely fantastic".
"The island has been fantastic to me... I've at least put something back."
