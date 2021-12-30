Jersey: Ministers cut Covid isolation period to seven days
- Published
Ministers in Jersey have agreed to cut the Covid-19 self-isolation period for vaccinated people from 10 days to seven in some circumstances.
The move comes amid a "sharp rise" in Covid infections with the latest figures showing there are currently 2373 active positive cases in Jersey.
Walk-in vaccine appointments are being introduced and direct contacts will also no longer need a PCR test.
The government said it aimed to "minimise impact on people's lives".
The new rules mean vaccinated islanders can leave self-isolation early if they have been symptom-free for 48 hours and have had two negative lateral flow tests on day six and seven.
Fully vaccinated refers to having had three doses of the vaccine for adults and two for 12 to 17-year-olds - with at least two weeks since the last jab.
Health and social care workers must continue to take lateral flow tests until day ten and unvaccinated people will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive.
Deputy Richard Renouf, minister for health and social services said the new guidance "will continue to help break chains of transmission and minimise the impact on lives and livelihoods".
"Implementing the policy immediately will see some Islanders who are currently in isolation being able to spend new year with family and friends," he added.
Deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat said Jersey was "experiencing a sharp rise in infections" which is being "fuelled by the Omicron variant".
The vaccination centre will be opening for walk-ins from Friday for two weeks, ministers announced.
From 1 January any direct contacts will just be asked to take ten days of lateral flow tests rather than PCRs.
Ministers confirmed schools will reopen as planned on 4 January.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk