Jersey records 1300 new Covid cases since Christmas Eve
More than 1,300 new positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in Jersey since Christmas Eve.
The latest figures from the Government of Jersey show the number of active cases in the island currentldy stands at 2,120.
Of these cases 1,422 are symptomatic and there are currently 18 active cases in hospital.
There were 462 new daily cases reported on Monday and further 521 on Tuesday, the government reported.
A range of new measures including mask wearing, home working and a new definition of fully vaccinated are being introduced in the new year.
The data also revealed 776 people have recovered since Christmas Eve.
The data is an accumulation of statistics from 24 December to 28 December.
Before Christmas it was announced people with Omicron and their direct contacts would be allowed to exercise outdoors while self-isolating.
