Jersey man raises £5k for Philippines typhoon survivors
- Published
A man from Jersey who lives in the Philippines has raised more than £5,000 in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai.
Super Typhoon Rai swept through the southeastern islands of the Philippines on 16 December with winds of about 195km/h (120mph).
At least 375 people lost their lives and many were left without shelter.
Max Nicolas said: "I just want to do my part and help the people of the island get back on their feet and at least have a roof over their head."
The devastating storm - also known as Typhoon Odette in the Philippines - first made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao where Mr Nicolas lives.
He set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help residents get food, water and shelter.
"My house is just buried in sand basically and all of my things have gone - I've just got a back pack with a couple of bits of clothes inside and my phone and that's it."
Mr Nicolas, who moved to the Philippines in 2016, said the generosity of Jersey residents would help bring supplies and provide shelter for those affected.
"Putting roofs on houses" is a "really big issue right now", he said.
Mr Nicolas said he would be helping to build shelters and working with non-government organisations bringing aid to the island.
