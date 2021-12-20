Jersey prison limits visitors due to Covid case rise
- Published
The States of Jersey Prison has limited visitors after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
Nine prisoners and eight staff members at HMP La Moye tested positive for the virus.
Prisoners can have one visitor in person each week, who must provide a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival, and one visitor virtually.
Officials hope more families can visit prisoners over Christmas, but said some restrictions are likely to continue.
The States of Jersey Prison said it would continue to monitor the situation by continuing regular testing for both prisoners and staff.
