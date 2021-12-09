Covid boosters bookable for islanders in their 30s
- Published
Islanders aged 30 to 39 years old will be able to book their Covid-19 booster dose from Friday.
The Government of Jersey said a significant number of additional appointments were now available.
Any islander aged 30 and over who received their second dose three or more months ago can book a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
People should also wait four weeks after recovering from a PCR confirmed Covid infection.
Last week, Jersey's Vaccination Programme began its rollout of the new expanded vaccination programme, in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Emma Baker, who will be taking over as head of the vaccination programme, said she was "really pleased with the level of booster vaccination uptake so far, in the short space of time it has been available".
She said: "Immunity from a second dose begins to wane and reduces to around 50 to 60% efficacy after six months, so the booster dose is a vital part of the vaccination schedule.
"The booster takes a couple of weeks to fully work so by getting vaccinated now, you will be giving yourself good protection over Christmas and New Year, and for 2022 when many Islanders may be thinking about travel plans."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.