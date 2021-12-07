Shelter Trust returns with 23rd annual soup kitchen
Jersey's Shelter Trust for homeless people is aiming to serve more than 3,000 mugs of soup on Tuesday.
The soup has been donated by hotels, restaurants and other companies for the 23rd annual event in the Royal Square, St Helier.
People have the choice from 20 different flavours of soup being served by volunteers in a marquee.
Covid-19 measures were being followed, with social distancing in place for queuing and serving, organisers said.
The Shelter Trust suggested a minimum donation of £3 in exchange for a mug of soup and bread donated from the island's bakeries.
School choirs have also been taking part, with carol singing and festive music.
Trustee Richard Robbins said that, even with coronavirus restrictions in place, islanders had been more than willing to help.
He said: "This year we could only do 20 soups because of social distancing, but we've had people asking us if they can support us.
"It's the same people who help us every year, and we're really grateful to them because, this year, as we only had 20 soups, they've all provided at least 50 litres."
The Shelter Trust said it had supported more than 500 people so far in 2021.
