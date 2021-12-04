Jersey gives more licences to French fishing boats
Jersey has given permanent licences to more French fishing vessels.
A further nine French boats have moved from temporary to permanent licences, following the receipt of more data.
France, which had given Jersey an ultimatum, was previously frustrated by a decision by the UK and Jersey to deny fishing licences to dozens of French boats.
"We have always been clear that this process is based purely on data and evidence," said deputy John Young.
Previously these nine boats had temporary licences, but this changed when they gave the authorities more information, meaning 125 French boats can now fish in and around Jersey.
The minister for the environment said: "The temporary category has provided more time for vessels to supply the necessary evidence to obtain a permanent licence - a process that has proven worthwhile with these nine additional vessels."
